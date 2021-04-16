Got $3? You may be able to pick up a Google Home Mini

There is no shortage of great Google Assistant speaker options out there on the market to fit any budget or use case. Even now, you can score the premium Nest Audio by Google for the impressively low price of $79 and you’d be getting a seriously awesome speaker with all the features that come with the Google Assistant. That said, sometimes you just want simplicity at bargain-basement prices. The original Google Home Mini isn’t going to pass the test for any self-respecting audiophile but it still offers an okay speaker and all the home control and smarts that come with the Google Assistant. Sure, you can pick up the 2nd Gen Nest Mini for $49 or less but this particular deal on the Google Home Mini will cost you less than a decent cup of coffee.

It appears that Walmart is cleaning house and in doing so, the retail giant is having a fire sale on the 1st Gen Assistant smart speaker but there is one caveat. You can only purchase the Charcoal Google Home Mini in-store. If you’re lucky enough to locate one, it will cost you a cool three dollars plus applicable state tax. When I checked our local stores, the nearest one available was a location about 45 minutes from here. Not really worth my time but chances are good, if you live in a larger metro area, you may luck out and find one in stock. To see if your local store or one near you has this insane deal, just click the link below and punch in your zip code.

1st Gen Google Home Mini at Walmart

Again, this isn’t a device that you’ll want to use as a daily driver for listening to tunes but it would make a great little speaker to stick out in the garage or maybe even the kids’ rooms. You can use it to quickly control the lights in your home with just your voice or maybe listen to a podcast or some news while you’re tinkering around the house. I mean, seriously. For $3, you could gift this at an office party or something and no one will be the wiser.