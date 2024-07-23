Google’s new streaming box looks like a futuristic NVIDIA Shield TV

In a bit of a break from the norm, it seems Google is gearing up to revamp its streaming device lineup – formerly marketed under the Chromecast namesake – as a new leak from 9to5 Google reveals a very different direction for them moving forward. Say hello to the Google TV Streamer.

While not the catchiest name I’ve ever heard (it could be one of the least inspired titles I’ve come across in a long time, actually) Google is boldly changing gears by going with a set-top design that actually looks pretty cool and is hopefully far more powerful than what they can get away with in a behind-the-TV style dongle.

Hopefully this change means we’ll not only get some better performance for things like the general UI and Android games, but also other device-to-device capabilities like “Tap to Cast” that was hinted at earlier this year. A few differentiating features could really go a long way in making sense out of the form factor change.

Updated-but-familiar remote

Alongside the new Google TV Streamer will come a slightly redesigned remote. It retains a familiar layout but with some notable tweaks, like a longer design for a more comfortable grip in your hand. Notably, the voice input button has also shed its Google Assistant branding, signaling a broader shift in Google’s voice assistant approach. A new mute button has been added to the face of the remote as well, providing convenient volume control. Additionally, dedicated shortcuts for YouTube and Netflix offer quick access to your most-used streaming services.

Is Chromecast dying off?

Perhaps the most surprising change is the name itself. The “Google TV Streamer” drops the iconic “Chromecast” moniker, signaling a new era for Google’s streaming devices. This could mean the end of the line for the Chromecast with Google TV (HD), but it also aligns with Google’s recent rebranding efforts that saw the shift from “Chromecast built-in” to “Google Cast” for televisions.

While we don’t know the price of the new Google TV Streamer, it could stand to reason that this new device is a bit more expensive and the Chromecast dongles remain as a low-cost option for those not wanting the extra features this new streaming box (hopefully) has at launch.

In addition to the price, we also don’t know much about a release date, either. The photos obtained by 9to5 Google look like promotional materials, so it feels like this thing could launch sooner than later. While the August 13th Pixel Hardware event feels a bit too soon, there’s no telling at this point. Maybe we’ll get a little streaming box surprise at the event in a few weeks.