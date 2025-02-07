The 4th Gen Nest Learning Thermostat is on sale right now and could help lower your energy bill

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat has long been a popular choice for smart thermostats, and the latest 4th generation model brings a sleek design and enhanced features to the table. And right now, over at Best Buy, you can score a discount on this updated thermostat, making it a great time to upgrade your smart home. Available in Polished Silver, Gold, and Obsidian, the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) is now priced at $239.99, down from its usual $280. While this isn’t quite as low as the $230 price seen during Black Friday, it’s still a significant saving and the second-best price we’ve seen on Google’s latest smart thermostat.

This latest iteration of the Nest Learning Thermostat features a striking, modern aesthetic, that I think is reminiscent of the Pixel Watch. The most noticeable change though is the larger, 2.7-inch domed LCD that offers more at-a-glance information and will intelligently adapt to your proximity. As you approach, the integrated Soli radar sensors detect you and will automatically adjust the font size and start showing details like humidity or air quality. Then as you move away, it might show the time or weather – brilliant! This larger display is also highly customizable, offering various smartwatch-style faces that allow you to personalize its appearance.

Beyond aesthetics, the 4th generation Nest Learning Thermostat is designed to optimize your home’s climate and could help lower your energy bills. The built-in presence sensing and included wireless temperature sensor work together to help regulate your home’s temperature. For even more granular control, the thermostat supports up to six Nest Temperature Sensors, enabling multi-room climate management. These additional sensors, available separately, can be strategically placed throughout your home to provide a comprehensive picture of temperature distribution.

If the latest model is beyond your needs or budget, the Nest Thermostat is also available at a discounted price of $99. This model features a more basic screen and a plastic housing but will probably work fine for a lot of you. It is worth noting though that it isn’t compatible with all HVAC systems, only comes with a 1-year warranty (instead of the 2-year warranty you get with the new model), and doesn’t support the Nest temperature sensors. However, for those seeking the most up-to-date features and design, the 4th generation Nest Learning Thermostat is one of the best smart thermostats you can get and at this current sale price, it’s a really compelling option for upgrading your thermostat.