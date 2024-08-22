Google’s new $280 4th-Gen Nest Learning Thermostat is now available

It’s been nearly a decade since Google last graced us with an update to its flagship smart thermostat, but the wait is finally over! The fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat is now available for order! This revamped smart thermostat brings a sleek, modern design and a host of new features to help you keep your house cozy, and help you save a few bucks on your energy bill.

Sporting an all-new, almost Pixel Watch-like aesthetic, the thermostat is a far cry from its predecessor. It features a larger, 2.7-inch domed LCD display that provides more information at a glance, with a dynamic screen that adapts to your proximity. Walk by, and you’ll see the time or weather; get closer, and it reveals details like humidity or air quality. The thermostat also supports up to six Nest Temperature Sensors for multi-room control and integrates seamlessly with Google Home and the new smart home standard, Matter.

While there’s plenty to love about the new design, some features might leave users wanting more. Notably, this new thermostat doesn’t have a built-in air quality sensor or a touch screen, which could be deal-breakers for some buyers.

At $279.99, the fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat is a bit more of an investment compared to smart thermostats on the market, but it does come bundled with a new Nest Temperature Sensor that costs $39 on its own. Additionally, the updated interface and eco-friendly features might be enough to win over a lot of potential buyers. If you’re ready to pick one up for yourself, you can buy the 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat at Best Buy, Home Depot, and the Google Store and it looks like they are shipping out now. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve picked one up for your house!

