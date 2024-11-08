Google’s Nest Doorbell (wired or battery) is $99 right now: how to choose the right one

The Nest Doorbell (Battery) and Nest Doorbell (Wired) are both on sale for $99 at Best Buy right now, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home security or maybe score an incredible gift for a loved one at an insanely-competitive price.

With both versions being available for the same price, choosing the right Nest Doorbell can be tricky if you don’t know what you are after. Both the battery-powered and wired versions offer similar features, but there are some key differences to consider. With the prices being so low, you need to move fast on either one, so here’s a quick rundown of the pros and cons so you can make a better purchase decision.

Nest Doorbell (Battery)

The Nest Doorbell (Battery) is a great option for those who want a hassle-free installation. It’s also ideal for renters or those who don’t have existing doorbell wiring. We’ve used one here at the office for a while and the ease of installation and upkeep simply cannot be beat. Here are some of its key features:

Wireless installation: No need to mess with wires or hire an electrician.

No need to mess with wires or hire an electrician. Rechargeable battery: The battery lasts for several weeks on a single charge with the right settings.

The battery lasts for several weeks on a single charge with the right settings. Person, package, and vehicle detection: Get alerts when someone is at your door, even if they don’t ring the bell.

Get alerts when someone is at your door, even if they don’t ring the bell. Familiar face detection: The Nest Doorbell (Battery) can learn to recognize familiar faces and send you personalized alerts.

The Nest Doorbell (Battery) can learn to recognize familiar faces and send you personalized alerts. HDR video: See clear video even in low-light conditions.

Nest Doorbell (Wired)

The Nest Doorbell (Wired) is a good choice for those who want continuous power and 24/7 video recording without worrying about killing the battery too fast. It’s a good option if you have existing doorbell wiring and are comfortable with getting it installed. It’s not wildly difficult, but there’s more to it than the battery-powered version for sure. Here are some of its key features:

Continuous power: The Nest Doorbell (Wired) is always on and recording if you want it to be.

The Nest Doorbell (Wired) is always on and recording if you want it to be. 24/7 video recording: Capture everything that happens at your door, even if you’re not home.

Capture everything that happens at your door, even if you’re not home. Higher video quality: The Nest Doorbell (Wired) offers slightly better video quality than the battery-powered version.

The Nest Doorbell (Wired) offers slightly better video quality than the battery-powered version. Smaller form factor: The wired version of the Nest Doorbell is a bit more compact and looks a bit more natural on your door versus the battery-powered version.

Which Nest Doorbell is Right for You?

So, which Nest Doorbell should you choose? If you’re looking for a hassle-free installation and don’t need continuous power or 24/7 video recording, the Nest Doorbell (Battery) is a great option and the one I’d recommend for most people. If you want continuous power, 24/7 video recording, and higher video quality, the Nest Doorbell (Wired) is the better choice. Just know that the install process will take some time, tools and a bit of know-how. Either way, you’ll be getting a great doorbell that will help you keep your home safe and secure. Don’t miss out on this one!