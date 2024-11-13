Google’s Gemini Gems are a hit, and they are getting even more powerful

Google just dropped some new features that make their already-useful Gemini Gems even more impressive. If you aren’t yet familiar with Gemini’s custom Gems, think of them as specialized AI assistants tailored to your specific and evolving needs. With their initial announcement, you’ve already been able to turn Gems into translators, prompt engineers, and even copywriters. But now, things are getting really interesting.

Google just announced that you can upload your own files or link directly to your Google Drive when creating a Gem. This means your custom AI can tap into your own knowledge base (similar to NotebookLM) to provide even more insightful and helpful responses. Imagine a brand guidelines Gem that references your company’s style guide, or an interview coach that’s actually read your resume. The possibilities are are continually growing.

Pre-made Gems for business

If building your own Gems sounds a bit daunting, don’t worry. Google now has you covered with a suite of pre-made Gems specifically designed for business users. These ready-to-use solutions offer immediate value and can even inspire you to create your own custom Gems down the line. Here’s a look at what’s coming:

Marketing Insights: Calculate customer acquisition cost, forecast future behavior, and more.

Calculate customer acquisition cost, forecast future behavior, and more. Sales Pitch Ideator: Craft compelling pitches that close deals.

Craft compelling pitches that close deals. Hiring Consultant: Create consistent job descriptions and interview questions.

Create consistent job descriptions and interview questions. Outreach Specialist: Write personalized messages for sales and customer support.

Write personalized messages for sales and customer support. Copy Creator: Generate on-brand marketing content.

Generate on-brand marketing content. Sentiment Analyzer: Analyze customer feedback and track sentiment trends.

Gemini on the Go: Mobile App Integration

Need to do some quick research or brainstorm ideas while you’re away from your desk? No problem! Google is bringing Workspace accounts to the Gemini mobile app on Android. This means you can tap into the power of AI wherever you are, even with managed Workspace accounts.

And it’s not just about accessing Gemini on a smaller screen. The mobile app unlocks some unique multi-modal capabilities. Think snapping pictures of handwritten notes and exporting them to Docs, or turning whiteboard sketches into presentation-ready charts.

But rolling out powerful AI tools across an organization requires trust and security. Google clearly sees this need, and they’re giving admins more control than ever over Gemini. You’ll be able to set data retention windows to meet your specific needs and benefit from a growing list of compliance certifications, including HIPAA and ISO standards.

As always, the nature of AI for both personal and business use cases continues to shift, change and evolve right beneath our feet. This latest addition to Gemini for both standard and business users is a reflection of that fluctuation, and as long as the features continue to add value and be of high benefit, I say bring it on!