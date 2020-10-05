Google’s all-new Nest Audio is available today, here’s where you can pick one up

Right on schedule, Google’s next addition to the Nest smart speaker lineup is on shelves and ready to get itself into the hands of eager audiophiles everywhere. You will be able to find the Google Home successor at the usual retailers and where you buy really boils down to personal preference and availability. Some stores are already showing some of the color options as “out of stock” but I would guess that will change sooner than later as Google gets the supply chain flowing. That said, there are already some deals to be had if you happen to be in the market for more than one Nest Audio or perhaps a smart home bundle. Here’s where you can pick up the Nest Audio.

Google Store

The Google Store is probably your best bet for picking up a Nest Audio if you’re interested in any color other than Chalk. It appears that all five color options are currently available and will ship within the next 2-3 days. For $99.99 you’ll an Assistant-enabled smart speaker that is being placed squarely between the original Google Home and the Home Max. If the early reports are accurate about the audio capabilities of the Nest Audio, $100 is going to be a killer price for a very capable smart speaker. To add some icing to the cake, Google is offering a discount when you purchase two Nest Audio speakers. I really can’t imagine having two Google Home Max in my home but two Nest Audios would be very useful in many scenarios. Outdoor parties, movie nights, or whatever, $179.98 is a pretty sweet deal for two powerful and intelligent speakers. If you’re a Google One subscriber with the 200GB plan or higher, you’ll also score cashback in the form of Google Store credit.

Nest Audio on the Google Store

Best Buy

If you’re like us and you want to get your hands on the Nest Audio ASAP, Best Buy should be the first place you look. Our local store had three of the Chalk models in-stock and available for curbside pickup. Since we haven’t heard anything about review units, we went ahead and placed an order so that we can get a hands-on video up for your viewing pleasure. Best Buy is also offering the $20 discount when you purchase two speakers but the retail giant has also listed a very tasty bundle that can save you $75 on a cornucopia of smart things. The bundle includes a 2-pack of the Charcoal Nest Audio speakers, a Nest Hub Max (Charcoal), and the all-new Chromecast with Google TV (Snow). This package would run you $479.96 if you purchased them separately but this deal nabs you some of the best Google hardware you can find for only $405. It’s a lot of hardware but I think that it is a great bundle for someone wanting to jump into the smart home scene with both feet. Find all of the Nest Audio options from Best Buy below.

Nest Audio from Best Buy

Walmart

Walmart has become one of the go-to locations to find Google smart home hardware. Most retail locations have a display dedicated solely to #MadeByGoogle hardware and they have already listed the Nest Audio speaker online. Oddly enough, Walmart does not have a listing for the standard Chalk model and it doesn’t appear that in-store is an option at the moment. Still, you can order the Charcoal or Sand models and have them delivered to your doorstep as early as Wednesday, Oct. 7. The company is listing the Sage and Sky models but they are currently out of stock. There really isn’t a benefit to buying from Walmart at the moment but I would bet that the retailer will have in-store inventory at some point and you’ll be able to walk in and pick one up if that’s your preference.

Nest Audio from Walmart

You can also find preorders from BH Photo and Beach Camera. I would presume that we’ll see more and more listings for the new speaker from retailers big and small over the next few weeks. We’ll keep an eye out for more sellers as well as new deals on this exciting new Assistant smart speaker and we will round them up over on The Chrome Shop.