Google’s AI video creator, Vids, is now available to try out

Back in April, Google teased its exciting new AI-powered video creator, Vids. Now, those enrolled in Workspace Labs are getting a hands-on experience with this innovative tool. Seamlessly integrated into the Google Workspace suite, alongside Docs, Sheets, and Slides, Vids gives users the ability to create AI-powered video content for work presentations instead of using a slideshow or a static presentation.
You might be thinking this is the cloud-based video editor we’ve been wanting from Google, but that is not the case here – Vids is designed for work projects. Imagine projects like creating team recaps, announcement videos, and training reels. With this tool, you simply enter a prompt describing your idea, desired length, and Vids will take it from there. You can even incorporate documents from your Google Drive to enhance your video’s content.
Google will generate a storyboard that you can fully customize by rearranging or deleting sections and adding your own unique points. You can also choose a style that complements your message. Vids will then leverage stock videos, images, and background music to bring your vision to life. Here’s a quick demo that Robby created with a simple prompt.
If you’re enrolled in the Workspace Labs, you can dive into Google Vids right now at docs.google.com/videos to get started working on your next work project. Google hasn’t provided a timeline for the public release but getting this preview on time is certainly a good sign!
Join Chrome Unboxed Plus
Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website, ad-free podcast experience and more.
Plus Monthly
$2/mo. after 7-day free trial
Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.
Plus Annual
$20/yr. after 7-day free trial
Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.
Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!
Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ