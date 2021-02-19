Google Workspace Now Allows Limiting Drive Sharing to Targeted Groups

A Google Workspace feature previously in Beta, has now begun to roll out to its users. This feature allows administrators to set up pre-determined groups of people – such as departments or teams – that will be automatically recommended when sharing a Google Drive link. This will enable users to share with a more targeted group of people, rather than sharing with either their entire domain or anyone with the link.

I have seen this functionality sort of replicated with the use of distribution lists, whose recipients can be modified by either an admin or a group owner. This takes it a step further by actually serving up these groups as recommendations in the share sheet, eliminating a lot of the guess work for the end users. Moreover, these Target Audiences can only be created or modified by those with Group admin privileges in the Admin Console.

This feature has already started to gradually roll out to Rapid and Scheduled Release Domains and will be available only to the below Google Workspace tiers: