Google Workspace Frontline is now officially available

Google Workspace Frontline is a custom solution that includes communication and collaboration apps as well as business-grade support and security features like advanced endpoint management that helps keep a company’s data secure. It was announced early this month and seeks to fill the gap for frontline workers like first responders, public transport workers, corrections workers, and more and give them the same tools as corporate teams. Now, Workspace Frontline is finally fully available! Here’s a full list of apps that your employees will have access to:

Gmail

Google Calendar

Google Chat

Google Meet

Google Docs

Google Sheets

Google Slides

Google Sites

As you can see, Frontline provides just the basics a team of workers would need in order to effectively communicate – nothing more, nothing less. Teams tasked with keeping society together amidst a crisis are not generally going to have time or energy to learn a bunch of complicated tools, so it’s good that Google is thinking on the same level as them here. In addition to these items, your team will also have access to 2GB of Google Drive storage per user and the ability to view content stored in shared drives there.

In regards to that business-grade support and security we spoke about above, you’ll get advanced endpoint management, which lets admins require strong mobile passcodes of their users, the ability to set up work profiles for Android devices, manage apps for Android and iOS devices, and even remotely wipe a user’s mobile hardware if need be – quick and clean. Google is providing more information about Workspace Frontline in its Help Center and has also given a contact link for its Sales team so that you can get started if you’re an admin who may be interested in this new Workspace tier.

Once you set this up, your users won’t need to do anything except enjoy the benefits – no set up for them beyond getting their accounts signed in. Overall, I’m excited to see Google put so much time and energy into making its tools widely available and helping different types of users and organizations to utilize customized versions of them that fit their specific needs. Will you be using Google Workspace Frontline? Let us know in the comments!