Google TV update hints at improved backlit remote support: Here’s what it likely means

A recent Google TV Streamer update has revealed Google is improving native support for backlit remotes on its TV platform and suggests we may see more backlit remote options for Google TV devices in the future. Currently, most Google TV devices ship with standard, non-backlit remotes. While some exceptions exist, such as certain high-end TVs with Google TV and the Walmart Onn 4K Pro, native settings for backlit remotes have generally been left to individual manufacturers. This update appears to change that.

AFTVNews discovered hidden code within the latest Google TV Streamer update referencing backlight options for “supported Google TV remotes.” These strings suggest there will be three “backlight modes.”

Source: AFTVNews

Options in the code include scheduling the backlight to activate only during specific hours (perhaps 6 PM to 6 AM), disabling it entirely, or keeping it constantly illuminated. When active, the backlight would likely illuminate for a short duration, such as 5 seconds, after a button press.

While the current Google TV Streamer remote lacks backlighting, this discovery could, maybe, just maybe, point to a future premium remote model from Google. But more than likely, these new options are intended to benefit third-party Google TV devices that already have backlighting, like Walmart’s excellent Onn 4K Pro which already offers a backlit remote for just $49.

It’s also worth noting that the Google TV Streamer was just released back in September 2024 and Google normally releases a new streaming device about every two years so I’d imagine it will be 2026 before we see an updated Google TV Streamer. Also, I’m not sure that many buyers would be interested in purchasing just a new remote with backlighting when they’ve already spent $100. But what do you think? Would you buy an upgraded Google TV Streamer remote with backlighting? Let me know in the comments below.