Google TV Streamer shipping delays could mean one of two things

It seems Google’s newest streaming device, the Google TV Streamer, is either off to a great start or Google wasn’t ready for this launch. This device is the direct successor to the popular Chromecast line, with a fresh set-top design, a revamped remote, and the distinction of being the first to ship with Android TV 14 right out of the box. Unfortunately, it looks like many customers are stuck waiting for their devices to ship.

The Google Store itself shows the longest estimated delivery times, ranging from October 24th to November 22nd, depending on the color and location, as spotted by 9to5Google. The standard “Porcelain” model is expected to arrive by late October, while the Google Store-exclusive “Hazel” colorway is currently showing out of stock for me. Ouch.

This delay, coming just a day after the device’s official release, either means that there has been a lot of initial interest in the Google TV Streamer or that Google just wasn’t prepared for this launch and didn’t have enough inventory in stock. Other online retailers are also experiencing shipping setbacks. Amazon, for instance, is looking at a week-long delay (or potentially longer), and the coveted Prime shipping perk isn’t available for this particular item.

So, where can you buy the Google TV Streamer without the wait?

The good news is that you’ve got options if you’re eager to get your hands on the Google TV Streamer. Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe’s are all currently offering the device for in-store pickup. If you prefer to have it shipped, Best Buy is currently showing a next-day delivery to our office in Kentucky but this might vary based on your location. Also, Keep in mind that availability may vary by location, so it’s always a good idea to call ahead before making a trip to make sure these retailers have stock sitting on the shelves.

It’s hard to say for sure but I’m hoping all of this means the Google TV Streamer is off to a hot start. Hopefully, Google will be able to ramp up production to get these devices into people’s hands sooner in the coming weeks. In the meantime, if you’re keen to upgrade your streaming setup with Google’s latest offering, you might need to act fast or be prepared to wait.