Google TV will now show you YouTube videos in response to questions you ask Assistant

Google has officially created a roundup post on its Nest community forum of features that we’ve been tracking and reporting on for some time now. From Birthday cards appearing on Nest Hub devices, to a completely redesigned Hub UI complete with a more Pixel-like functionality in wake of its upcoming detachable third generation smart home display.

One thing that caught my eye though about this roundup was that Assistant is receiving a new trick on Google TV and Android TV devices. Currently, when you press and hold the Assistant button on your remote and ask a question, you’re given a voice playback of a Google Search result that was located first on the web.

Now, to prioritize the fact that you’re sitting in front of a much larger screen in order with the intention of watching video content, the Assistant will instead play a YouTube video as a response to your questions.

Asking questions on Chromecast with Google TV gets more interesting, with news and YouTube videos part of the results. Google Nest Community

You can also now install TikTok on your television using the Play Store app on Google TV – you know, if you want to lose a few brain cells on devices other than your phone. In addition to these changes, the Google Home app is also getting a simpler control layout for your connected devices, and the home feed is being redesigned to place your most recent and important events up front.

In regards to YouTube video responses for Assistant, I personally love this, and hope that it lets users choose from other video sources as well, though that may be unlikely as Google scours, well, Google for answers to questions using its robust Knowledge Graph. Do you like how Google TV is evolving, or would you rather the company slow down and polish some things instead of introducing new features?