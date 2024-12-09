Google TV Advisors: like Pixel Superfans, but for streaming devices

Google TV has clearly become a powerhouse in the streaming world. With a staggering 270 million monthly active devices utilizing Google TV (or its underpinning Android TV), it’s clear that Google has a successful streaming platform on its hands. But with greater reach comes greater possibility of user discontent; and Google knows that keeping all those users happy means listening to what they have to say.

So, in a move similar to the Pixel Superfans community, Google is ramping things up a bit with the launch of Google TV Advisors. It’s an exclusive online community where users can directly influence the future of Google TV, and one that Google is promising will be full of “fun research activities” and stuff like monthly sweepstakes with $50 gift cards up for grabs.

What to expect with Google TV Advisors

So, what will this group get into? It seems like it will be akin to other fan groups, clearly aligned with those who have opinions on Google TV software and hardware, and in the group you’ll have have the opportunity to:

Provide feedback: Share your thoughts and experiences with Google through surveys, discussions, and other research activities.

Share your thoughts and experiences with Google through surveys, discussions, and other research activities. Win prizes: Every month, five lucky members will score a $50 gift card.

Every month, five lucky members will score a $50 gift card. Stay in the loop: Get exclusive access to a “member hub” with the latest news, trending content, and sneak peeks at upcoming Google TV features.

There is a slight catch, though. To join the club, you’ll need to agree to let Google collect data during those “research activities.” This could include recordings of your face, voice, and even your interactions with the platform. Plus, you’ll have to keep everything you learn within the community confidential – no spilling the beans on those unreleased features!

While the banner Google TV invitation hasn’t rolled out widely yet, it seems like anyone can sign up for Google TV Advisors right now. If you’re passionate about Google TV and want to have a real impact on its development, this could be your chance. Just head over to this landing page to get started and it seems like you can get involved pretty quickly. There’s no indication of a limit, but if it’s anything like the Pixel Superfans group, there may end up being open enrollment times and wait lists involved. The sooner you apply, likely the better.

VIA: Android Authority