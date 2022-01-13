You only have a few days left to get half off of the Nest Mini and the 2nd generation Nest Hub

Google has been running a bunch of deals lately on its hardware products, letting you save a bunch of money on the quintessential smart home staples that it’s become known for. The company is sending out emails now to remind its users that several of the deals are ending in just a few days.

If you take a look below, we’ve compiled these deals. What’s unique is that the second generation Nest Hub and the Nest Mini are slashed down pretty low, making them irresistible for those who have been looking to pick them up. For example, you can get $40 off of the second-gen Hub until January 16, 2022, making it just $59.99 USD instead of its regular $99.99 USD price point. For something that has all of Google Assistant packed in, but with a visual display for feedback, sixty bucks is a steal.

The Nest Mini, on the other hand, is just $24.99 USD – that’s nearly half off as well! This deal also ends on the 16th, along with $40 off of the Hub Max (now just $189), and $35 off of the Nest Audio (Now $74.99). Obviously, the first two offers are something to write home about, while the latter two are just nice bonuses.

There are also several Fitbit products rocking lower price tags. The Sense, Charge 5, and the Luxe Tracker are all down a significant amount, with the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch dropping $100 while supplies last! These deals end on September 15, 2022, so that’s in just two days. For a watch that’s normally $300, you can get it for just $199.95, and it’s honestly the nicest watch they have, in my not so humble opinion.

There are also several discounts bundling together Nest Hub, Nest Cam, Nest Doorbell, Chromecast with Google TV, and Nest Audio to give you between $30 and $50 off of Front and outdoor total security monitoring and even entertainment solutions. You can check them out over on the Google Store, but considering their higher price points, we’ve decided just and only to focus on the aforementioned deals as they’re ending soon. My son accidentally broke out Nest Hub, so picking one up during this sale has been a great opportunity. If you take advantage of anything here, let us know in the comments!