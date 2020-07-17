Google Store Daily Deal: Save $75 on Nest Hub Max 2-pack

The Google Store Daily Special promotion continues to roll on today with some big savings on smart displays. For today only, you can save $75 when you purchase a two-pack of the Nest Hub Max, Google’s newer smart display that features a larger version, with a bigger screen, louder speakers, and a camera.

The Nest Hub Max would normally cost you $229 but with this Daily Special, you will essentially pay $191.50 for each device, which is a good amount of savings if you have been considering a pair of these for your house or office. For that price, you are getting a 10-inch HD display, a 6.5 MP camera, two far-field microphones, an Ambient EQ light sensor, and some really powerful speakers. Also, the built-in camera introduces some new functionality like Face Match, Duo video calling, and the ability to use it as a Nest security camera to monitor your home.

The Nest What Day Is It Reminder | Keep Track Of Your Calendar

Google’s pitch for today’s special is that the Nest Hub Max can help you remember what day it is – something I have been prone to forget during the pandemic. I would argue that the purchase of two smart displays is a rather expensive solution for this particular problem, but the video for today’s special definitely gave me a good laugh. Regardless of advertising pitches, the Nest Hub Max packs in a lot of great features and makes for a great center-piece or “hub” in any connected home or office. Head over to the Google Store before the end of the day if you want to snag this deal.