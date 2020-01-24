This is the affordable Stadia controller phone mount you should buy

In a world dominated by sales, advertising, and more selection than most of us can even fully comprehend, it is rare that I can title a post this simple and this direct. However, that is exactly the case today and I’m excited to share the quick story behind this new phone mount option for the Stadia controller because it accomplishes two things: it gets you a great accessory and a crazy-low price and it helps out a young entrepreneur who has deserves your business.

There are a few intriguing parts to this little story. First and foremost is the product. It is a competitor to the CLAW that is sold in the Google Store, manufactured by Power Support and rarely in stock. From what we can tell, users like the CLAW when they can get one, but this alternative mount is half the price at $6.99 and is being made and sold by a young man by the name of Aidan over on Etsy. The reviews are universally good and for its sheer simplicity, it seems like the aptly-named ‘Google Stadia Phone Attachment’ works as advertised and gives users a way to mount their phone to the Stadia controller for mobile play.

The next interesting part of this story is the fact that I came across the accessory via a Tweet from the lead engineer of Stadia, Justin Uberti. Scrolling through twitter last night, I saw his tween and went to check out what he was talking about:

Recently ordered a @GoogleStadia phone mount from budding entrepreneur Aidan, who included a nice note asking for feedback. Aidan, the mount works well, and at $6.99 is also a great value. Hoping your business is a success!https://t.co/TXofjqlGX9 pic.twitter.com/EEYPKAkD25 — Justin Uberti (@juberti) January 23, 2020

I knew Justin from a handful of things here and there like Duo and WebRTC, but I had no idea he was involved with Stadia. Not only is he involved, he is now the lead engineer. So, instead of the above tweet being a cool mention of a great product from someone who works for Google, this is now a glowing recommendation of an accessory for a service directly from the lead engineer of that service. This is like Elon Musk giving you a thumbs up for a car accessory for a Tesla. Well, maybe not that grandiose, but you get the idea. Its a big deal.

Finally, all of this becomes incredibly cool because Aidan is a 13-year-old who is making cool stuff and selling it on the internet. He even prints and sends the note you can see up there in the tweet with every purchase. Reading the letter, I can’t help but be struck by the second sentence as he claims to want to become and entrepreneur one day. The thing is, even if its on a small scale, he already is. And I’m hoping that our reader base can help him see that sooner rather than later, and I’m also hoping Aidan can keep up with demand.

Buy the Google Stadia Phone Attachment on Etsy