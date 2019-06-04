Google Stadia Details Coming This Week: Pricing, Games, Launch Date

It probably goes without saying that we here at Chrome Unboxed are genuinely pumped about Stadia – Google’s cloud streaming game service coming later this year. Up to this point, details have been scant on pricing, available games, and a launch date, but it looks like all that is about to change on Thursday.

From Stadia’s official Twitter page, “some news can’t wait for E3” and we would wholeheartedly agree. Though some of the technical info about Stadia and how it will work has been discussed, the things we are all eager to learn have been kept silent. That’s impressive for an endeavor as big as Stadia from a company (Google) that seems to have quite the penchant for leaking things left and right.

Some news can't wait for #E3.



Tune into the first ever #StadiaConnect this Thursday 6/6 at 9AM PT for exciting announcements, games, and more → https://t.co/dKmKakQeQp pic.twitter.com/mZRagFGh4k — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 3, 2019

In this tweet, Google is confirming that we’ll be able to watch the Stadia Connect event and that they will feature “Launch info, game announcements, and price reveal” during the live stream. As they are saying “first ever Stadia Connect,” we’d assume this will be an ongoing platform for Stadia-related announcements in the future, so that will be a fun event series to keep up with in the future.

Since the onset of Stadia, the big questions have all circled around price, availability, games, and of course overall performance. We’re putting together a video this week outlining why we think the performance piece could be executed with near perfection from Google, so definitely be on the lookout for that video later this week. Pricing, games, and launch dates are the other considerations that are most pressing and have been the least communicated. On Thursday, it looks like the rest of the puzzle will be solved and we can all start the wait for AAA gaming on Chromebooks with Google Stadia. We’ve dropped the live video feed right here and will have another posted a few hours before the event on Thursday at noon EST.