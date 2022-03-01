Google Spaces will now let you set descriptions and guidelines and assign manager roles

Google Chat has continued to improve as it prepares to accept more users from the Hangouts migration, and with it, the Spaces feature is now adding new features to help users organize people, topics, and projects.

Included in this update is a new “Manager” role, which will let you give additional users greater permissions over a space. To do this, you’ll just need to click on the Space’s name at the top, go to “View members”. Next to a member’s name, you’ll click the three dots “more” options menu and choose “Make Space Manager”.

Want a Space manager badge? Here you go!

Another fantastic feature is the ability to add a text description to a space to better clarify its context or purpose beyond just its name or title. Descriptions can only be added by managers. To add this, just click the space name and choose “View space details” on either web or mobile.

Space Descriptions in action

Space guidelines can also be set directly through the settings as well, and these give managers a way to establish the rules and expectations for members so that Spaces remain safe and focused. Doing so through this menu will keep the space description free and clear of extra text.

All Workspace customers, as well as those with G Suite Basic and Business licenses, will be able to benefit from these new features as they begin to roll out. Oh, and surprise, everyone with personal Google Accounts can also use them when they become available!

Speaking of availability, Both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains can expect Space Roles over a bit longer period than the next two weeks on mobile, and over two weeks for the web beginning on March 8, 2022.

Regarding Space Descriptions and Guidelines, you can expect them to roll out to all aforementioned users later in March. Let me know if you see Spaces becoming a sort of mini social intranet within your organization or even as a replacement for Google Currents.