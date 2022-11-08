Google Sites Classic shutdown timeline extended yet again

When Google decides that one of its apps or services is on the chopping block, that’s usually the only cue you need to get out as fast as possible. Thanks to Google Takeout, you can grab a copy of that offering’s data to use elsewhere, and the company tends to give you enough of a heads-up before axing it.

Most Google Sites users are likely using the new and improved version of the WYSIWIG editor to build their website for their business, school, cause, or intranet, but there are still some who have stuck with the classic, original version of the toolset.

Starting on January 20, 2023, Google will disable the ability to edit any remaining classic Sites on your domain, and after that date, all sites that have yet to upgrade to the improved version will be upgraded automatically. Instead of being published though, they will stick around on your account as Sites drafts in the new style so that you can decide if and when you want to push them live.

If you would like to manually convert your Classic Site before this date, then you can use the Classic Sites Manager or the conversion tool that Google has provided. According to a Workspace Updates blog post on the matter, one last notification will go out to those who have yet to take the plunge once the auto-conversion is complete. That being said, it may take several months to complete, especially if you have a lot of sites or heavier ones.

Initially, all of this was set to unfold by December 1st of this year, which is in just a month, but the company has decided to give users a bit more time for some reason. Some of you may remember that last November, the timeline for Classic Sites shutdown was extended as well, and I’m wondering why it keeps getting pushed. The initial plan was to wind it down completely two years ago on December 1, 2021. Either way, take the time necessary now to get your ducks in a row before Google does it on your behalf.

