Google Shopping kills Saves and Price Tracking, wants you to use Collections and the web instead

I was browsing Google Shopping on the web from my phone yesterday when I realized a new banner was showing at the top of the page. It read, “We’re making changes to saves and price tracking. Learn how you can still access these features.” However, upon further inspection, I was pleasantly surprised at Google’s approach to ‘killing off’ these features, and I hope you will be too.

You see, instead of saving products on shopping.google.com and forgetting you saved them there when you are browsing your Google Collections, the tech giant is combining its efforts, and wants you to access all saved items through its Collections interface – something I’m super happy about! Additionally, you’ll be nudged over to Google.com for price tracking on both mobile and web.

That’s right, recently renamed “Google Saved”, or “Saved on Google”, Google Collections has quickly become the one-stop-shop for all things you’ve curated from across the internet. I’ve long-since believed in this feature despite the fact that Google could axe it at any given time. In fact, it seems that it’s putting way more weight behind it, and the tool is being utilized across virtually every single Google service.

Simply save a product on Google Shopping once this change goes into effect, and then visit google.com/save in your address bar to see everything there. My guess is that there will be a custom Collection that’s meant to store just and only products saved from around the web, but the beauty of Collections is that you can and should mix and match different types of information.

One “Coffee” Collection, for example, could have places you’d like to visit that serve great coffee from Maps, as well as images of coffee to make you salivate, and even coffee makers saved from Shopping, and so on. While awkward at first, it’s starting to grow on me, and I love the flexibility the company is offering for curation here.

Anyway, out with the old and in with the new, I say. While I’m obviously an avid fan of Collections, I know not everyone is, though I hope they come around. Now, if Google would simply kill off shopping lists in its Shopping interface and place our groceries back in Google Keep, I’d be much happier, especially since you can’t access the former in a store with bad cell connection!

