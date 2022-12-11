Google Sheets get a new project tracking Smart Canvas feature

Google continues on improving its “Smart Canvas” product experience which aims to deliver the next evolution of collaboration for Google Workspace. In this latest update, Google is adding dropdown chips in Google Sheets giving you the ability to easily show the progress of a project or one of the many milestones that are described in your Sheet.

In addition, the workflow for developing and administering all of the data validation criteria has been altered to include the use of dropdown menus and checkboxes. This means that you can now examine and make changes to all of the previously established rules that have been stored in a particular Sheets tab, as well as generate new rules using the sidebar view that has been added. Because this update now mimics the process of setting up conditional formatting, protected ranges, and named ranges rules, the overall consistency of the Sheets experience has been significantly improved as a result of this update.

This feature began rolling out to Rapid Release domains on December 8th and will begin its rollout to Scheduled Release domains on December 22nd. For both Workspace tiers though, the feature may take up to 15 days to show up. This update will reach not only Google Workspace customers, but also users with personal Google accounts, which should help with getting the word out on all these amazing productivity features that continue to be added to Google Apps.

