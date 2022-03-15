Google doubles the cell limit in Google Sheets for Workspace accounts

Google announced today via the Workspace Updates Blog that the cell limit on Google Sheets has been increased from up to five million cells to up to ten million cells, effectively doubling its capacity. The new limit will apply to new, existing, and imported files.

I imagine this will be a welcome change for corporations that use Google Workspace instead of Microsoft Office and have struggled with user adoption, specifically for Finance or Planning heavy roles that use larger — more complicated — spreadsheets. While this still does not bring Google Sheets up to the same cell capacity as Excel (which doesn’t have a specified cell limit other than what your computer memory can handle), it should help.

Google explains that the cell limit in Google Sheets has been increasing throughout the years, starting with a modest 2 million and then steadily moving up from up there. Google Workspace admins do not need to do anything to turn this feature on, as it will roll out immediately to all Google Workspace, legacy G Suite Basic, and Business customers.