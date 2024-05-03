Google shares a few official ChromeOS 124 update features

We’ve already talked a bit about ChromeOS 124 this week, and as I assumed would be the case, the official update post over in the Chromebook Support Forum outlines a few additions to the OS that may not be readily noticeable for most users.

For review, we’ve already covered the fact that ChromeOS 124 comes with a new, overhauled settings app, the re-introduction of Chrome’s Material You makeover, a tightening up of the Virtual Desks button that resides on the shelf, a new trackpad gesture that allows you to swipe away notifications with a 2-finger gesture, and a handy new overview mode when you snap a window to any part of your screen.

There are also a few flags worth flipping on as well, including the new Mouse Keys feature that allows users to move the on-screen cursor with keyboard keys. Additionally, the new Super Res Zoom is here to help users frame up shots with the ChromeOS camera app and give you the option to punch in and use Google’s smarts to clean up the image as much as possible.

Other new, official additions to ChromeOS 124

A couple things we didn’t initially find, however, have been highlighted by the ChromeOS team in a new post. First up is an interesting addition that – if it does what it claims – will enhance a couple big portions of the Chromebook experience. Dubbed Wi-Fi QoS on ChromeOS, it seems the ChromeOS team has landed a new update that includes better Quality of Service for Wi-Fi to ensure better prioritization of things like video conferencing and game streaming on congested networks.

Second, a larger maximum size for the mouse cursor has been added in the Accessibility options for ChromeOS. Whether its for those who have low vision, for people presenting, or for those who like to kick up the resolution in ChromeOS but don’t want a tiny mouse cursor, you now have a bit more flexibility with the size of the cursor at your fingertips.

Finally, Fast Pair for HID has been added to allow Google’s Fast Pair to work on ChromeOS for mice. Though we don’t have any fast pair mice around (I tried my Logitech MX Anywhere, but it doesn’t seem to support Fast Pair), this could be incredibly helpful for those that do have a device that plays nice with the Fast Pair ecosystem.

For now, however, that seems to be the end of the new ChromeOS features in 124. The list is honestly longer than I expected for what initially felt like a quiet update. While most of the new features aren’t huge, headline-grabbing additions, this is a robust update that continues to showcase why ChromeOS is such a great option for so many users.

