Google shades LG in sassy new promo video for the Pixel

113 Reasons…

When I first saw the title of Google’s latest Pixel promo video, I immediately thought to myself, “surely they didn’t ACTUALLY come up with 113 reasons.” However, I was mistaken. Sure enough, Google’s marketing department has put together a nearly nine-minute video listing one hundred thirteen reasons why your next phone should be a Pixel and while accurate at times, Google did take this opportunity to pour some salt on the wounds of those who were faithful fans of LG’s mobile devices.

The shots start straight out of the gate as our narrator leads with these words. “113 reasons you should switch to Google Pixel when the maker of your old phone stops making phones.” A little history lesson here. Electronics giant LG announced earlier this year that it would be exiting the smartphone market in order to “enable the company to focus resources in growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and business-to-business solutions, as well as platforms and services.” While I’m sure that other phone makers have folded in recent years, this is clearly a playful jab at LG and an attempt to lure in orphaned smartphone users.

I’ll give Google some credit here. The marketing for the Pixel line has been nothing short of brilliant. If the company can keep moving forward in the hardware space and offer top-notch support on the back end, they may be on to something big. The video, while very pointed, does offer up some very solid points as to why you may want to consider making the Pixel 6 your next phone. One of the biggest reasons? The camera which Google points out early on in the video as reason #4 stating “if you know, you know.” True Google, true. Many of the reasons a just for the sake of fun like the fact that you can use your Pixel as a mini charcuterie if you wanted to.

There’s another industry dig at the 1:59 mark where Google points out that they, unlike other OEMs don’t make washing machines. Perhaps another shot at LG but feels like maybe it’s a jovial stab at Samsung but hey, it’s all in fun. Google wraps up the video by touting the fact that the Pixel has been awarded the prestigious honor of being the “Best phone to switch to when the maker of your old phone stops making phones. This award was presented in an email from, of course, the Google Hyper-specific Awards Team.

Anyway, the video is good for a laugh and it does point out some of the great reasons to buy a Pixel phone. My only question is why didn’t Google feature the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in this promotion. Don’t get me wrong. The Pixel 5 is just fine but Google just launched the Pixel 6 lineup and it is set to completely redefine the company’s place in the smartphone world. Either way, it’s worth a watch and I’m personally impressed with Google’s new marketing moves.