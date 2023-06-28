Google releases ‘Perspectives’, could help you get personalized answers in Search

Back during Google I/O last month, Google shared a new tool that it planned to release which would allocate many different viewpoints in Search to further personalize the information you’d have returned for your query. This way, you’d have less little blue links and more useful data to make a decision with.

This tool is called ‘Perspectives’, and as of today, the company has announced on Twitter that it is making it available for you to test. At this time, it seems to favor YouTube and Reddit as sources for unique perspectives in Search, but at the very least, it should keep you from having to write ‘Reddit’ at the end of everything you enter into the Google Search box, right?

It’s no secret that Reddit has become a go-to source for trusted and personal answers (similar to how Yahoo Answers used to be before it passed the torch). With the recent Reddit outage due to policy changes on the platform, many of us – myself included – found out really quickly how much we rely on it for answers when Google Search or even AI fails us.

You’ll now see more pages that are based on first-hand experience, or are created by someone with deep knowledge in a given subject. And as we underscore the importance of “experience” as an element of helpful content, we continue our focus on information quality and critical attributes like authoritativeness, expertise and trustworthiness, so you can rely on the information you find. The Keyword

With Perspectives, Google hopes to cultivate a filtered view of the answers that speak more directly to your needs. We clearly get this more with the Knowledge Graph that the tech giant has been building up for years, but nothing will ever trump the open web and its vast and incredible power. Google has decided to stop trying to be all things to all people in recent memory and instead pull together the open web and its information and tailor it around your needs. Pretty smart, even if it is controversial!

