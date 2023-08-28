Google Search may be testing a new pop up box for Knowledge Graph content from Maps

Here’s something I’ve never seen before – Google seems to be testing a new ‘lightbox’ pop up for content clicked on through its Knowledge Graph panel. While searching for something, like the Portland Public House in New Zealand, and clicking on the photos on the right-hand side, I was met with that which you see below instead of being redirected to Google Image Search.

The box features smart chips for content like the location’s menu, food and drink (which you’d normally be redirected to Google Maps to see!), and more. It even shows and plays user-uploaded videos of the location, and 360 degree looks at the inside and outside of the establishment.

I checked on a few other accounts, and did not see this appear, but it could be that I’m just receiving it, and it’s been a thing for a while. However, being that I frequent Search for places I want to eat and drink, I can say that this seems quite new.

Unfortunately, clicking on a Street View item as shown below does redirect you to a new tab for Google Maps where you’re able to click and drag around as though you’re standing around the street you’re prospecting.

Regardless, I quite like the display here, especially while viewing food and drinks. Not having to open yet another tab and be plopped into a sub section of Maps is refreshing, and I hope we see this kind of Knowledge Graph widget for more content in the future.

It wasn’t long ago Google revamped Graph details for celebrities and other types of content, displaying their age, photos and videos of them, movies and shows they’ve appeared in, and even their spouse, should they have one. Would you like for Search to get more intelligent in how it displays content, or would you rather be linked directly out to the source of that information?

