Search gains the ‘Full Coverage’ button from the Google News app

The ‘Full Coverage’ button was added to Google News almost three years ago now. It was created to aggregate coverage of current events in a single tap using AI and machine learning so that users could form their own opinion using a number of sources. Combating “fake news” is done providing varying perspectives from many sources – not fewer.

Now, that same technology is officially available via Google Search! Simply bring up a topic, scroll down to the end of the top stories carousel and select the ‘More news on…’ option. It features the aforementioned colorful ‘Full Coverage’ icon. Upon doing so, you’ll be met with deeper and more thorough information on top news, local headlines, in-depth pieces, explainers, interviews, and more.

Google hopes to use the feature’s new home to help cover long-running news stories that span many days like the Super Bowl and many weeks and months like the pandemic. It’s available as of today on mobile devices in English in the U.S. and will be rolling out to more languages, locations, and devices over the next few months.

We’ve already begun to see the Full Coverage button appear in Google Discover, by the way, so it’s interesting to see this Google News feature start to pop up across other feeds in the ecosystem. Now, we just need the ability to save stories from Discover on mobile to a ‘Read Later’ Collection or the ‘Reading List’ section of the Chrome browser on mobile. Regardless, having this show up directly in Google Search will provide better visibility to it since it’s utilized a whole lot more than the News app is.