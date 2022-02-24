Google Search Easter Egg honors “The Batman”

Attention Gotham City residents and everyone else around the world: Batman has hit Google Search in the form of an easter egg ahead of the movie premiere of “The Batman” next week.

Typing in the words “Gotham City”, “Bruce Wayne” or “Bat-Signal” into a Google Search will reveal an animated bat signal GIF that can populate either on the top left of your results or the right side of the page. Clicking on the bat signal will transform your search page into a cloudy night sky with the bat signal flickering into view. Just when you think “that’s pretty cool!”, the superhero fires his grappling hook and swings across your browser. This works on both the desktop and mobile Chrome browsers.

“The Batman” Google Search Easter Egg

Interestingly enough, I wasn’t able to evoke the easter egg when typing in “Batman” or “The Batman”. According to Variety, a Google spokesperson confirmed that Warner Bros. did not sponsor this Easter Egg, but that it will run for one full year. Someone at Google must be a huge Batman fan!

Source: CNET and Variety