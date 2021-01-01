Start the new year right by securing your account with Google’s Safety Center

Google’s expansive set of offerings can be a lot to manage, especially with how much more data we all created during the work from home phenomenon that the pandemic expedited. As we do our best to start 2021 off right, it can be great to clean up and manage our digital lives. Being that your Google account is so vital these days, Google themselves have created a set of tools to manage it, keep you safe, and inform you on how they do the same. They’ve bundled all of this into a very neat website called the Google Safety Center and if you haven’t checked it out yet, you should.

The Safety Center is a hub that can take you to many important account management essentials across Gmail, Chrome, Google Maps, Youtube, Photos, and more, without you having to dig for them, but it’s primarily a great informational resource. They’ve really gone all out here by including tips and tricks for responsible data practices, parental control information, and more.

All Google products are continuously protected by one of the world’s most advanced security infrastructures. This built-in security automatically detects and prevents online threats, so you can be confident your private information is safe.

Below are some interesting stats for you regarding Google account security. I highly recommend that you perform a Security Checkup to kick the year off right. You can see whether there are any recent security events like someone trying to sign in to your account without your permission, set a sign-in and recovery password and email address (and two-step verification), and check which devices your account is being used on too. If you got a new phone for Christmas, I recommend removing your old one from the list – just to be safe.

Being that third-party apps and services request access to your data upon signing up to use them, you can also manage or remove their ability to do so. It’s common to try new things and then decide they’re not for you. You may uninstall an app or log out of a service, but that doesn’t mean that they stop having access to your data. Take a few minutes today to review this information and gain some peace of mind!

Safe Browsing protects 4 billion devices

Google Play Protect scans 100 billion apps every day

Gmail blocks over 100 million phishing attempts every day.

Launch the Account Security Checkup