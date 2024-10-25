Google rolls out an update to Quick Share for Windows with lots of bug fixes

According to 9to5 Google, it looks like Google has just dropped a new update for their Quick Share file-sharing app on Windows, bringing it to version 1.0.2002.2. There’s not really anything new, here, but for the moment there shouldn’t be. Instead, Google is focused on fixing things that haven’t been working as intended with Quick Share on Windows devices, and that’s the right move.

It would seem the previous version had a few quirks that needed ironing out. For starters, it seems like files with certain non-ASCII characters (things like emojis or symbols outside the standard English alphabet) were causing the app to crash. That’s definitely not ideal if you’re trying to share something as simple as a document with international characters or a fun meme with your friends. Thankfully, this latest update squashes that bug, along with quite a few of others.

Here’s the rundown of what got fixed:

No more crashes from weird filenames: As mentioned, those non-ASCII characters won’t cause crashes anymore.

As mentioned, those non-ASCII characters won’t cause crashes anymore. Settings actually save now: Some users reported that their Quick Share preferences weren’t saving when they closed the app. That’s been rectified.

Some users reported that their Quick Share preferences weren’t saving when they closed the app. That’s been rectified. Bluetooth issues: Apparently, using Quick Share over Bluetooth was a bit risky, as it could sometimes lead to a crash. This update addresses that issue.

Apparently, using Quick Share over Bluetooth was a bit risky, as it could sometimes lead to a crash. This update addresses that issue. Start menu shortcuts: Some folks weren’t seeing the Quick Share shortcut in their Start menu after installing the app. That’s fixed now.

Some folks weren’t seeing the Quick Share shortcut in their Start menu after installing the app. That’s fixed now. Wi-Fi hotspot woes: The update also tackles some issues related to Wi-Fi hotspot functionality, including problems with profile deletion and recovery during file transfers.

While it’s always fun to see new features, Quick Share is a straightforward service from Google that really needs to do the basics – sharing files – really well. It’s great to see Google addressing bugs and improving stability instead of ignoring the issues and cramming in new features.

Important to note here, however, is the fact that Google still hasn’t added support for Windows on Arm, which means users with laptops running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips are still left out of the Quick Share mix. All others can head over to the Microsoft Store to snag the latest version, however, and enjoy a smoother, more reliable file-sharing experience.