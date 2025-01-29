Google provides changelog for the latest Pixel Buds Pro 2 update

Google has released firmware version 3.144 for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in the past few days and it seems to be rolling out pretty widely at this point. Without a proper changelog, we only were aware of some audio quality improvements and new chimes that confirm your earbuds are correctly placed in their case for proper charging, when they have low battery, when they are properly paired, and more.

Now that Google has released a proper changelog, it seems that the obvious changes made up the bulk of the new stuff we can expect. However, there is one other fun addition that is only for Android 16 users for the time being: a slider that allows you to adjust the amount of ambient pass-through you get when in transparency mode. That sounds pretty sweet! If you have the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and are on the lookout for this update, it’s pretty easy to get things rolling.

How to update your Pixel Buds Pro 2

Automatic updates: If you have automatic updates turned on, the update will download automatically the next time you use your Pixel Buds Pro 2 with your Pixel phone or any Android 6.0+ device. Your Pixel Buds Pro 2 can be used during the approximately 10-minute update, or the update will begin the next time they’re placed in the charging case with sufficient battery. Manual updates: If automatic updates are turned off, you can manually initiate the download on your phone once it’s available if you go to More settings > Firmware update in the Pixel Buds settings area (it takes about 15 minutes). Web companion app: You can also get the latest firmware directly from the web companion app, even if your phone isn’t linked or nearby. Visit mypixelbuds.google.com to get started on that route.