A new update for your Pixel Buds Pro 2 may be waiting for you

It appears that the first post-launch update for the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is starting to make its way to users. Unlike the norm for these firmware updates, I actually have the newest version already and can confirm that it is now likely to be widely rolling out. This new version 3.144 was first spotted by a user on Reddit and first reported by 9to5 Google just yesterday.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 were initially released in late September with firmware version 2.117. Since that launch, this is the firmware users have been stuck with. This latest update is the first significant firmware upgrade since that point, and it looks like there are some new features showing up right away.

Google has not yet officially announced the update, but a Product Expert in the Pixel Buds Help forum recently mentioned an update rolling out over the next few weeks to address a volume control issue and random bud disconnections.

In addition to these fixes, the update also includes a new sound alert when each bud is returned to the case and additional sounds for charging, low battery, successful pairing, and other errors.

To check if the update is available for your Pixel Buds Pro 2, open the Pixel Buds app on your Android device and go to More settings > Firmware update. The update process will take approximately 10 minutes and will be completed in two stages: first, the update will be downloaded to your earbuds while you’re using them, and then it will be installed the next time you place them in the charging case.

The whole thing was done in very short order for me and the new options for Case Sounds were ready and working right away. So, if you are a Pixel Buds Pro 2 owner, I’d go check to see if you have the update ready to roll. You might just be surprised!