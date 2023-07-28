Google is harnessing AI’s power for social good

At this point, AI is everywhere and that isn’t about to change. As the advances in this are continue to press on, Google now looking for way to leverage both AI and machine learning (ML) to create tools that address some of the world’s most pressing social issues. From combatting deforestation to improving healthcare, let’s look at a few ways Google is using AI to engineer solutions for social good.

AI in Environmental Conservation

One of the most innovative applications of AI and ML tools is in the realm of environmental conservation. While no person can detect a chainsaw at a kilometer away, Google is using an open-source machine learning tool to address this problem. This AI tool can record the sound of chainsaws in the distance, and send a real-time alert to rangers, enabling them to respond promptly to deforestation activities.

Beyond forests, Google’s computer vision models are used to monitor every significant source of emission worldwide. These models help to better understand and manage the impact of human activities on our environment, promoting sustainability and conservation.

Tech-Enabled Urban Planning

Urban centers like Kampala grapple with very high pollution levels. Google believes AI has a role to play in tackling this problem. By integrating census data, poverty data, and disaster data, Google’s AI can help create more responsive, efficient, and sustainable cities. This data can assist urban planners in targeting areas with the highest need, resulting in more equitable resource allocation and better living conditions.

Crisis Management and Reliable Information

In times of crisis, reliable information becomes a crucial commodity. Google is using AI to understand and forecast areas that could potentially be affected by crises. This forecast information is disseminated to individuals using Google Search, Maps, and Android notifications, ensuring that people have timely and accurate information to stay safe and make informed decisions.

Revolutionizing Education and Healthcare

Google is also harnessing the power of AI in the realms of education and healthcare. Read Along, a reading app for children, leverages AI to enable personalized learning. The app encourages children to learn at their own pace, making reading a more enjoyable and effective experience.

In healthcare, the Open Health Stack is a suite of open-source components for building the next generation of healthcare apps. It’s designed to be both secure and adaptable to different healthcare settings. One notable implementation of this technology is in the diagnosis of Diabetic Retinopathy, a complication of diabetes that can cause blindness. Google trained a model to read medical images and diagnose the condition. This means that people who previously lacked access to such diagnostic services now have a chance at early detection and treatment.

Google is at the forefront of using AI technology to tackle difficult social issues. Though it’s easy for our view of AI to revolve around chatbots and science fiction movies, I think it is very important to remember the real-life implications this tech will have on our society. There’s always the potential for evil with all emerging technology, but there’s also room for great good. It’s important to see the good actually happening right in front of our eyes.

