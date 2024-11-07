Google Play Store leak hints at mixed reality headsets coming soon

Google seems to be slowly tiptoeing back into the AR/VR scene. A recently leaked image from within the Google Play Store code, spotted by the folks over at Android Authority, now reveals a headset icon nestled in the “Install on more devices” menu. Is this our first clue that Google is officially launching a new headset or are they gearing up to support a new wave of mixed reality headsets that will be integrated with the Play Store?

While Google hasn’t officially announced any plans for a new headset, this leak adds fuel to the fire that’s been burning since Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon teased a collaboration between Qualcomm, Samsung, and Google to develop mixed reality smart glasses. Amon emphasized the role of generative AI in these devices, painting a picture of experiences that seamlessly blend the cloud, the glasses themselves, and your smartphone.

This vision aligns perfectly with Google’s own AI ambitions, especially its focus on the Gemini AI model. We’ve already seen glimpses of Google’s AR aspirations with Project Astra and earlier iterations of smart glasses like Project Iris. Perhaps this leaked image is a sign that these efforts are finally coalescing into a consumer-ready product. We haven’t seen anything official from Google in the VR/AR space since the Cardboard and Daydream days, but it certainly looks like something is around the corner.

Of course, it’s also possible that this Play Store integration is intended for headsets from other manufacturers. Meta has pushed to get the Play Store on its Quest devices so maybe Google has decided to open the doors to its app store for XR headsets more broadly.

Whatever the reason, this subtle hint from within the Play Store code suggests that exciting things are happening in the world of mixed reality headsets. We’ll be keeping a close eye on any further developments but what are your thoughts? Are you ready for the next “Google Glass” headset?