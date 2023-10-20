Google Play will now scan apps at the code level before you install them to make sure they’re safe

“Google Play Protect” is a malware scanning service provided by Google that works so seamlessly in the background of your phone and Chromebook that you likely have never heard of it. Essentially, it’s like a guard that constantly checks your home for invaders. I know that sounds like a stupid analogy, but it’s true. if an app is malicious, Play Protect scans daily and removes it on your behalf. Now, according to an update from The Keyword, this service will scan apps at the code level prior to you installing them!

Introducing code-level scanning

Upon completion of the scan, you’ll be told immediately if the app you’re hoping to install is at all risky or completely safe (depicted in the screenshots below). Google hopes that by doing this, even despite the small slowdown it gives you in grabbing the experiences you want from the Play Store, that you can remain educated on safety and security and have peace of mind.

The Importance of Real-time Scanning

Irrespective of the source of an app – be it the Google Play Store or alternative platforms – the need to know what you’re getting yourself into ahead of time. Malicious apps can sometimes masquerade as legitimate ones, and aside from extensions, Play apps present one of the only potential threats to your experience on a Chromebook, so it’s great to see Google upping its game with this tool.

Here’s how Google Play Protect works

If you want to know more about how Play Protect keeps you safe, here’s some info from Google’s developer blog:

Routine Scans : By conducting daily scans of all apps on your device, it ensures consistent monitoring and immediate action if potential threats are identified

: By conducting daily scans of all apps on your device, it ensures consistent monitoring and immediate action if potential threats are identified Customized and Offline Checks : Google Play Protect is versatile, offering both on-demand scans and the capability to scan even when your Chromebook or phone is offline!

: Google Play Protect is versatile, offering both on-demand scans and the capability to scan even when your Chromebook or phone is offline! Automated Action Against Threats: Some apps are flagged as particularly harmful. In such instances, Google Play Protect will automatically disable the app, notifying you of the potential threat and mitigating it instantly.

