Google Play Movies can now manage your Netflix and Disney+ content

Google Play Movies is likely one of the most underutilized content management tools in and ever-growing arsenal of apps and services. With it, you can do a lot more than just access your movies and shows purchased from Google’s library of streaming media. You can also connect third-party platforms like Prime Video, Hulu and a handful of other streaming services.

As handy as Play Movies can be, one service, in particular, has been absent from the app. Netflix, the 800 lbs gorilla of streaming media, has been available to search on Apple TV for more than two years. Thanks to a recent update, Google Play Movies has now added the functionality along with the newly launched Disney+ streaming platform.

Now, when you have Netflix and/or Disney+ installed on your device, Play Movies will allow you to select the services to stream available content. To link your accounts, open the Google Play Movies app and click the hamburger menu at the top left. Select “Manage Services” and you’ll be greeted with a list of available platforms that have now added Netflix and Disney+.

On the next screen, you can add your cable service provider info and you’re all set. Now, you can search for content and if it’s available on Netflix or Disney+, it will show in a dropdown menu below Play Movies.

Source: Android Police