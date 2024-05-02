Google Play Books gets an upgrade with 4 new ways to enjoy reading

Google is making a big push to get everyone reading and listening more with a bunch of exciting new features in Google Play Books. Whether you’re an avid reader like me or trying to get your kids hooked on books, there’s something in this update for you.

First up, Google Play Books has significantly expanded its collection of free ebooks for children. Over 300 non-fiction books are ready to grab, and as a bonus for parents, they feature a “Read & Listen” option. This means the book will read itself to your child while the pages turn.

For all the audiobook fans, there’s also a new way to preview books. If you’re unsure about committing to a full audiobook purchase, you can now you can head over to the Google Play Books YouTube channel and check out thousands of audiobook previews. This is in addition to the previews already available within the Play Books app itself.

And if you’re constantly pre-ordering books by your favorite authors, you’ll love the new “Upcoming” section. It’s found within the “Library” tab of the Android app and gives you a calendar view of your pre-orders. You can even filter it to specific series or authors.

Lastly, if you are looking to motivate your little reader, Google has also introduced “Reading Rewards” which are digital stickers kids earn for hitting reading milestones. You’ll find this feature in the Play Books app for Android and Google Kids Space. Kids can see their “Prizes” and track all the stickers they’ve collected in the Kids Reader toolbar. It’s a fun way to make reading even more engaging for youngsters.

It’s great to see how committed Google is to expanding its book offerings, especially for kids, which I can appreciate as a new parent. I’ve rekindled my love for reading over the past few years by reading on my phone (lately on the Pixel Fold) before bed and I can’t wait to introduce my little guy to reading in Google Play Books. It’s one of my favorite apps on my phone, to be honest, and these updates make it even better. So, if you haven’t explored Google Play Books in a while, it might be time to give it a look.

