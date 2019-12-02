Google responds quickly with a fix for an irritating Pixelbook Go issue

Just a few days ago, we reported on a widespread issue affecting countless Pixelbook Go users. The reported problem we’ve all experienced here at Chrome Unboxed is hard to pin down, but it is some form of screen aberration that happens with varying consistency. Hours can pass without seeing the flicker of the main display followed by multiple jitters and white flashes within the span of just minutes. It is subtle enough that it can make you wonder if the warbles are all just in your head most times.

As we reported in the original article, this isn’t a deal-breaking, crippling problem. In fact, I’d label it more as a nuisance than anything. Seeing the screen wobble, flicker and flash is a distraction at worst, and it simply looks bad on a premium device that flat-out delivers the best overall Chromebook experience money can buy right now. It hasn’t stopped me from using my Pixelbook Go, but it has irritated me for a bit and I’m extremely excited share that this frustration is on the way out already.

Over at the official Pixelbook Help forums, a Google employee has spoken up about the screen flicker issue, noting that Google has officially identified a fix to the issue and is planning on shipping it in the next version of Chrome OS. The update to Chrome OS 79 should be rolling out mid-December with the fix included and will be monitored closely by Google to make sure the problem is officially taken care of. Once that update comes through, we would highly recommend heading over to the forums to share whether or not the problem has ceased for you.

With a history of pushing fixes for big issues back for months (*cough* Bluetooth *cough*), Google seems dedicated to making sure the problems in the Pixelbook Go are dealt with quite swiftly. With this bug squashed, there’s little for me to complain about with the Pixelbook Go right now. I’m hopeful that if another glaring problem does show up, Google will be just as quick to identify it and ship the fix in the next OS update. We’ll be testing out the Beta and Dev channels to see if the solution has been applied up the chain, but rest assured knowing the fix will be headed your way in the next couple weeks either way.