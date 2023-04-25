You can get the Pixel Watch for as little as $69 from T-Mobile right now

Google’s Pixel Watch has been quite the hit since its release in the fall of 2022. But, as the tech world goes, this new-ish device from Google is now getting on in age; and while there’s not been a bit of chatter about a Pixel Watch 2 up to this point, I have to believe a follow-up is in the works already. As these things tend to go, that means the older, outgoing model starts to see discounts at about 6 months in, and that’s exactly what is happening over at T-Mobile right now.

Right now, you can get a brand-new LTE Pixel Watch for only $69 when you add a new line of service. For reference, the required T-Mobile watch line you need for this deal runs $15/month for the duration of time it takes you to get the device paid off. The watch still costs $399, but T-Mobile will credit your bill each month for 24 months to offset the cost of the watch minus your $69 requirement.

Do keep in mind that this will come with a silly “connection fee” (usually $35) as well and you’ll have to pay the full amount in sales tax for your state, so you’ll be in for a bit more than $69 when you check out. That should all still end up as far less for the LTE-enabled Pixel Watch compared with buying it outright.

Especially for those considering the LTE-connected version, this is a pretty solid deal. But it’s only a good deal if you are sold on the idea of using your watch when away from your phone on a regular basis. I know I don’t do that very often, so even though I have a data line for my watch, I really don’t take advantage of it that often.

If you don’t care much about staying connected sans-phone, I’d recommend you just wait for a deal that gets the Wi-Fi version down to $299 again and go with that. You’ll spend a tad more up front, but you’ll save a lot in the long run if you don’t actually use the wireless connectivity that often. They are the exact same watch with and without wireless service, so you won’t be missing out if you are the type of person that keeps your phone and watch in close proximity to one another.

Keeping all that in mind, if you are still sold on the idea of the Pixel Watch with a data plan, this is a great way to get it mostly on T-Mobile’s dime. These types of carrier deals usually follow inventory, so they end when they sell a particular number of them, and that means it could last through today or through the month: it’s impossible to tell. If it looks good to you, I’d recommend jumping on the offer. It would hurt to miss out on this one.

