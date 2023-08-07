Act fast to take advantage of the first real Pixel Tablet deal

With Samsung’s announcement of their new tablet lineup last week, I’ve been thinking a bit more about the allure of the Pixel Tablet and how it differentiates itself. With it’s included speaker dock, the Pixel Tablet can do something quite different than what we see from the rest of the crowd, and there’s something interesting about that.

I’m still not a big fan of tablets, but I have to admit that the Pixel Tablet has grown on me a bit. We’ve set it up as a smart display first here in the office, and snagging it off of the speaker dock every once and a while really cements the use case for what I think Google was after in this tablet. And the rejuvenated Google Assistant work we’re hearing about could eventually go a long way towards making this device pretty intriguing in the coming months.

The first-ever Pixel Tablet sale

Regularly priced at $499, Best Buy’s current sale gives you the chance to get the Google Pixel Tablet for $439, a saving of $60. Considering it comes with the speaker dock, this is a compelling offer when compared to other tablet prices on the market. Again, it’s not in the same league as the new Samsung Galaxy S9 tablets by any means, but it’s also not trying to be.

When coupled with the speaker dock, the Pixel Tablet doubles as a hands-free smart display and as a great station for fantastic video calling experiences. While I had some reservations in my review, I still think there’s a lot to like in the Pixel Tablet. And at a discounted price, it’s even more interesting. You can check out our review if you want more details, but I can tell you that you’ll have a hard time finding a tablet of this quality with this set of abilities in this price range. So if you’ve been thinking about trying one out, now is your time. But it won’t last long, so take advantage while you still can!

Newsletter Signup