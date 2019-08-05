The Google Pixel Slate is $250 off if you know where to look

While Google’s Pixel Slate didn’t quite live up to all the expectations and hype we placed on it, many of the pieces that made it receive such harsh reviews early on have been remedied and the much-maligned Chromebook tablet is now quite a pleasure to use. As is the case with many things Google, it took a little while to find its stride.

While this was bad news for crazies like those of us around Chrome Unboxed who like to snatch up the latest, greatest and newest devices, this somewhat-annoying habit Google has of releasing Beta-level products is now playing to your advantage if you’ve been holding off on purchasing a Pixel Slate. One of the largest complaints leveled at Google’s last tablet (for now) was the high price tag. With rough reviews and a janky software experience, a sky-high asking price was basically the nail in the coffin for the Pixel Slate out of the gate.

All of that plays to the patient buyer’s advantage, however, as the Pixel Slate has shaken off most of those software issues and is now in a price bracket that makes the keyboard and pen purchases at least a tad more palatable. For what will likely be a limited time, you can find the Pixel Slate with a Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for just $549. That is a whopping $250 off the regular price of $799 and makes the entire package with a keyboard come out to a much-more-satisfying $680 with the Brydge G-Type Keyboard before tax.

You can grab this deal at either Amazon, Best Buy, or the Google Store, though the Google Store’s deal is a tad different. While Amazon and Best Buy list the device with a simple $250 discount, the Google Store only gives this discount when purchased with a Google Keyboard or Brydge G-Type Keyboard in your cart (note: you won’t see the discount until you get to the cart). While I don’t exactly recommend owning the Pixel Slate without a keyboard, you may have a docking setup you already want you use and may prefer not buying a keyboard at this point. For those of you in that scenario, you need to go with the Amazon or Best Buy deal.

Honestly, if you are sold on the idea of a larger tablet and like the versatility of being able to simply drop the keyboard from time to time, I think there’s a great chance you’d love using the Pixel Slate. The excellent Brydge G-Type keyboard rounds out the Slate and makes for a great Chromebook experience, too. With the unbeatable speakers and fingerprint scanner, I’ve really come around on the Pixel Slate as a productive, elegant and beautiful device.