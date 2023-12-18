Google makes Pixel repairs far easier and safer with new tools

We will inevitably all drop our phones and crack the screen at some point. Or maybe something like the speakers will randomly stop working. Stronger glass on the screens and better build materials thankfully make these occurrences less frequent but they do happen and for Pixel users, you now have more repair options. In a Keyword blog post, Google has introduced a new diagnostic app for all Pixel users and has even provided some repair manuals for all the DIYers out there.

How to diagnose and repair Pixel phones

Pixel users can now easily activate a diagnostic tool by entering *#*#7287#*#* on the phone dial pad. This feature is designed for troubleshooting and assessing the phone’s condition before or after repairs. The tool offers a full diagnostic check, identifying potential issues across the device, including display, sensor, and connectivity problems so that users can efficiently pinpoint and address specific issues. This way you can check to see if your phone is working properly after a repair is done.

Alongside the diagnostic tool, Google has released redesigned repair manuals in English and French for the Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. These lengthy manuals (the Pixel Fold manual is 411 pages, for example) are designed to assist both technicians and DIYers. Google says they will “continue to upload repair manuals for previous and future devices in the coming months.”

Google also introduced a ‘Repair Mode’ for Pixel phones earlier this month in the December Pixel Feature Drop, that you can turn on when your phone is getting repaired so your private information can be protected without the tedious process of backing up. Just turn on this feature, hand it to the technician, and you don’t have to worry. All of your apps and personal information like photos, messages, and contacts will not be accessible while Repair Mode is enabled. Then when the repair is done, just turn it off and your phone will be back to normal, without needing to go through the whole setup process.

These new features and initiatives from Google align with their push towards supporting DIY repairs and independent repair shops. Google says they have partnered with independent repair providers, like uBreakiFix, across the US and now have more than 700 locations where you can get support. They also claim that “most people can get their phone repaired and returned within 2-4 hours if replacement parts are available.” We all want to get the most out of our smartphone investment, and this diagnostic tool, repair manuals, and privacy features demonstrate a new era of device support that is much more user-centric.

