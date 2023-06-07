Don’t miss this deal on the Pixel Buds Pro just in time for Father’s Day

As Father’s Day gifts go, tech-based presents always top the list for me when I’m trying to figure out what to buy. There’s not always a clear-cut gift path that fits my buying habits, however, and some years it just isn’t in the cards.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not buying iPads, phones, or laptops for my Dad for Father’s Day. I love him, but just like birthdays or Christmas, buying a massive gift for him would be really awkward and strange. But from time to time, if the right tech gadget at the right price comes along that I think he would use, I’m interested in possibly snagging that device for something like Father’s Day.

And this current deal puts the Pixel Buds Pro directly in that sort of purchase price: not so expensive that it is awkward, but also a nicer-than-normal sort of surprise. Unfortunately, my Dad is all-in on Apple thanks to my brother’s leanings, so the Pixel Buds Pro probably aren’t a great fit for him. But in your case, this could be a fantastic gift that goes a bit above and beyond without looking overly extravagant.

$40 off the Pixel Buds Pro

While the current discount isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen attached to the Pixel Buds Pro, $159 is a great deal for a set of wireless ANC earbuds that keep getting better with age. With new additions like a true EQ, Spatial Audio (with or without head tracking), and the upcoming Clear Calling feature, the Pixel Buds Pro are a shining example of what makes Google’s in-house hardware a bit better than the rest.

And right now, you can save $40 on them over at Best Buy. And with this likely being a Father’s Day sale, I’d imagine it will stick around for the next week or so. After that, I’d reckon we’ll see the Pixel Buds Pro back up to their more-standard $199 price. And with these earbuds, they are either on sale everywhere, or nowhere. So if this one sounds interesting to you, I’d snap them up sooner than later.

