Google Pixel 8 set to get “Audio Magic Eraser” and sweet, new blue color

Just like each year as we approach fall, Google has a highly-anticipated pair of phones in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that most Android fans are taking note of. And as we’ve seen each and every year that Google has built their own, in-house phones, leaks and sneak peeks of their new hardware get out long before the official launch. Because of this, we know quite a bit about the Pixel 8 series already, but there are some additional tidbits that we’ve yet to see. And with this latest leaked promo video, we’re getting the first look at Google’s new “Audio Magic Eraser” feature and a sweet new blue shade that will likely be available for at least one of the models of the Pixel 8 this fall.

An anonymous Twitter user @EZ8622647227573 (via Droid Life) has posted a promo video that appears to showcase a new (and very interesting) feature called “Audio Magic Eraser.” The video looks very much like something we’d see from Google’s historic promotional materials, so we’re inclined to think this is legit.

Seems like the new Pixel 8 series will introduce Audio Magic Eraser feature to reduce video background noise.#Pixel8 #Pixel8Pro #GooglePixel pic.twitter.com/Tb23MoDuUI — EZ (@EZ8622647227573) August 11, 2023

As the promo video highlights, the video being captured has some interstate noise in the background. With “Audio Magic Eraser,” a swipe across its level bar looks to reduce this background noise, leaving what we’d expect to be a more-focused audio result. If it works as shown, this could be a very interesting addition to Google’s video chops and a great example of what Pixel phones are capable of via AI and ML aptitude.

“Audio Magic Eraser” appears to be a part of the Google Photos video editor and can identify various sounds in a video to decrease the distractions after the video has been captured. Obviously, it is yet to be determined if this trick will work on older videos, but the fact that it is part of Google Photos on Pixel means there’s a good chance you’ll be able to retroactively apply this effect to older, noisy videos in your Google Photos library. I’ve done that exact thing with Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur in the past, so I don’t see why that wouldn’t be the case this time around.

Google’s new “Sky” blue is coming to Pixel 8

Another part of the video gives us a nice look at a new-to-flagship-Pixels color. It is similar to what we see in the Pixel 7a, and even if it is the exact same, I’d be super-excited for it. Though the Pixel 7a wasn’t the phone for me, the color of our review unit was stellar, and I’m here to tell you that a “Sky” blue Pixel 8 Pro will be my phone of choice this fall for sure.

Additionally, this video also props up previous leaks of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s design language. Though most of us have already assumed the multiple renders of the Pixel 8 series to be quite accurate, seeing the phone in a more official capacity only cements the design language Google is going for this time around. Though not a huge departure from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, the Pixel 8 has its own flare and – at least in my eyes – the more-rounded edges are something I like to see.

While leaks like this should always be approached with caution, this one feels pretty legit and is really exciting. The introduction of the “Audio Magic Eraser” highlights Google’s best skills when buiding phones: unique and helpful software additions. Seeing this feature and what will probably be a few other Pixel-first additions in the next couple months will be fun and will hopefully help continue moving the needle for Google in the larger smartphone competition.

