Google Photos is getting the video enhancing tool I’ve been waiting for

For years I’ve been using Google Photos and heavily relying on the ‘Enhance’ feature to take my decent photos and make them look amazing. It’s not a 100% solution, but for someone like me who won’t usually take the time to color grade a photo before sharing it, this little feature has proven so valuable and it has only become better with time. Seriously, if you aren’t using it, you should be. It’s pretty great at making your pics go from ‘fine’ to ‘wow!’

‘Enhance’ is finally coming to video

According to Assemble Debug via Android Authority, it looks like a new Enhance your video feature is on the way in Google Photos 6.81.0.628906483. That version isn’t publicly available for everyone just yet, but Assemble Debug was able to get it up and running to test out this new feature, and the results are as awesome as you’d expect. With a single tap, like it does with images, Google Photos automatically adjusts your video’s brightness, contrast, saturation, and more.

advertisement

As you can see in the example above (credit to Android Authority), the results aren’t overly dramatic, but they are very noticeable. Colors pop more, the contrast looks better, and overall it feels like the resulting video has been cleaned up considerably. Like we see with the ‘Enhance’ feature for photos, you don’t need a massive overhaul most times. You just need a thoughtful, considered touch-up.

advertisement

For many of us shooting video on our phones, this will be a game-changer. It seems the enhancements happen all on-device for now, so don’t expect this to be an immediate process: these sorts of improvements to your videos are always going to take a little time. However, if the end result is a better looking video across the board, I think we’ll all be OK with waiting a few minutes to get a much-improved final product. Hopefully this update lands soon because I can’t wait to try this out!

advertisement

Newsletter Signup