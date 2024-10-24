Google Photos gets increased transparency for AI-edited images

As AI-generated and edited images only continue getting more realistic, Google Photos is taking a bold step toward transparency by clearly labeling images that have been edited using its own AI-powered tools. Users will soon be able to see if a photo has been altered using AI right in the app via the photos own meta data.

This move comes as AI-powered editing tools like Magic Editor and Magic Eraser become increasingly sophisticated and harder to truly distinguish from reality when they work well. While meant for less devious reasons, these tools offer incredible capabilities for enhancing and manipulating images, raising questions about authenticity and the potential for misuse.

Google Photos will soon tackle these concerns head-on. Starting next week, users will find clear labels indicating AI involvement alongside other photo details like file name and location. This builds on existing efforts to embed IPTC metadata in edited images; only now, that information will be readily visible to everyone.

And it’s not just about those edits that are concocted by generative AI. Google is also flagging images created by blending multiple photos, such as those produced by the “Best Take” feature on Pixel phones. Even though these features don’t use generative AI, they still result in a composite image that may significantly differ from the single, original shot.

This commitment to transparency is a great step to see Google taking at this point in the larger story of AI image editing. As AI continues to fundamentally change how we interact with tech across the spectrum, it’s encouraging to see Google prioritizing user awareness and responsible implementation. It will be interesting to watch how this does or does not help what further measures Google takes to maintain transparency in its AI-powered tools in the future.

