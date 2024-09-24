Google Photos gets an AI-infused video editor revamp

Google Photos has been on a roll lately, revamping various aspects of its platform to enhance the user experience in ways that actually make a difference. Today, we’re seeing a significant redesign of the video editor portion of the app that Google claims is “making it easier than ever to edit your favorite videos into stunning clips to share.”

Clear and essential editing tools

The new layout places the most frequently used editing tools right where you need them, directly below the video timeline. With a single tap, you can now access:

Mute: Silence the audio in your video.

Silence the audio in your video. Enhance: Instantly improve colors and stabilize shaky footage.

Instantly improve colors and stabilize shaky footage. Speed: Dial up the action with faster playback or create dramatic slow-motion effects.

Dial up the action with faster playback or create dramatic slow-motion effects. Stabilize: Smooth out any remaining camera shake for a more polished look.

Smooth out any remaining camera shake for a more polished look. Export Frame: Grab a still image from your video – this handy feature has been relocated to the end of the tool carousel.

Grab a still image from your video – this handy feature has been relocated to the end of the tool carousel. Trim tool: Users now get “improved controls” for more precise cutting and editing.

AI Presets for simpler edits

The new Presets tab introduces a carousel of AI-powered editing options designed to help you achieve professional-looking results with minimal effort. We all like the sound of that, right? Current choices include:

Basic Cut: Trim your video, adjust lighting, and control playback speed – all in one go.

Trim your video, adjust lighting, and control playback speed – all in one go. Slow-mo: Automatically apply slow-motion effects for emphasis or dramatic flair.

Automatically apply slow-motion effects for emphasis or dramatic flair. Zoom: Intelligently zoom in on the main action, keeping the focus where it belongs.

Intelligently zoom in on the main action, keeping the focus where it belongs. Track: Dynamically track the main subject of your video, ensuring they stay in the spotlight.

A cleaner UI

In addition to these functional upgrades, the video editor’s interface has been streamlined and modernized. The old UI, with its seven compact tabs and small, unlabeled buttons, has been replaced with a more spacious layout that prioritizes clarity and ease of use. Crop and Tools options are now accessible via bottom tabs, further contributing to the uncluttered design.

All of this sounds awesome and Google says that this updated Google Photos video editor redesign is starting to roll out as of yesterday, so keep an eye on your app updates for the latest version to hit your device. I know I’ll be keeping a close eye on it as I’m excited to try video editing tools that could help a novice like me. I’ve not used Google Photos video editor much up to this point, but I’m hoping that changes.

Additionally, I’m excited for these changes to hit ChromeOS as well. Google has been doing a great job in the past year or so, bringing the latest Google Photos features to Chromebooks immediately. I’m hopeful these new changes will follow quickly, and as I get them, I’ll report back on just how well they work.

