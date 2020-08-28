The upcoming Phone Hub for Chromebooks is getting another awesome feature

Google’s upcoming Phone Hub feature for Chromebooks continues to expand in it’s pre-launch development. At this point, we’re aware that the service will act as a deeper link between your Chromebook and Android phone by allowing users to share notifications between Chrome OS and Android and also give users the option to continue tasks when moving from phone to Chromebook. While we’re not completely sure how it will all work, it is apparent that the feature is moving along fast and today we have a new addition to the Phone Hub’s growing arsenal.

Found by Chrome Story, a new ability being added to the Phone Hub will allow users to ring their Android phone at full volume if/when it has been misplaced. As a frequent user of this feature on the Google Assistant side of things (you can ask any Assistant device to do this same task), I’m excited to see this added to the Phone Hub. It is worth noting that you can ask the Assistant on your Chromebook to do the same thing right now, but also understood that not everyone uses the Assistant and may still want to have the ability to ring their phone when it is misplaced.

For those wanting to simply hit a button and find their phone, this will be another great addition to the growing list of valuable functionality that the upcoming Phone Hub will bring to Chromebook users. As this whole Android phone + Chromebook movement continues to push forward, I’m looking very forward to the day when my phone and Chromebook seamlessly work off of one another a bit more harmoniously. It will be yet another reason for consumers to consider a Chromebook as their next purchase, for sure.

