Google patent automatically switches your phone to Airplane mode with pressure, altitude change, more

Per a new listing on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and Parkifly (Kudos, Phone Arena!), Google has filed a patent for something called “Activating a Connected Flight Mode”. This new innovation is just that – innovative! It seeks to automagically swap your cell data off and enable Airplane Mode when you’re… well, in an airplane!

Normally, upon boarding your flight, you’re instructed to toggle Airplane Mode by the flight attendants, and this involves a short, quick process of going to your device Quick Settings menu and tapping the cute little icon representing your Boeing 777. Upon doing so, all cell data is killed off as to not interfere with the plane’s instrumentation (which isn’t even a thing anymore, if I’m not mistaken!). You can then turn Bluetooth back on so you can jam out to your favorite tunes during takeoff and while in flight.

The new patent hopes to use your phone’s built-in sensors to enable this new Connected Flight Mode instantaneously when it detects the following triggers:

Environmental factors (pressure drop, acceleration/velocity)

Cabin sounds (flight engine, altitude ding)

Airplane beacons (ultrasonic signal)

Radio signal factors (GPS signal, Cellular ID, Wi-Fi signal)

Contextual factors (Travel booking activity, check-in status)

In doing so, it may end up disabling automatic backups, app updates, and even your device’s data refresh or pull rate to save battery. Apparently, this could also be a new auto toggle that works other devices too, perhaps like a Chromebook or a tablet! Once you’re in Connected Flight Mode, it can tailor the quality of your Wi-Fi connection and connect or disconnect from Wi-Fi to preserve battery if you’re running on empty mid-flight.

Upon landing and getting off of the plane, your phone or other device with this enabled would automagically toggle it back off without your intervention, allowing you to use cellular data and all of those other great features you missed for several hours.

I think this is freaking awesome, and it’s quite the feature someone probably thought up in the shower. We all know the best ideas are shower thoughts, right? If it comes to fruition, it will certainly be something Apple copies within the next five or ten years, that’s all I’ll say!

